In rough conditions, N.J. state troopers rescue Barnegat Bay kayakers

New Jersey State Police marine troopers rescued two kayakers in the Barnegat Bay on Wednesday, authorities say.

Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau Point Pleasant Station were dispatched to a report of two distressed kayakers off the coast of the Barnegat municipal dock shortly before 3 p.m., police said.

The kayakers were struggling to stay afloat after one of their kayaks capsized. When Staff Sergeant Paul Rodemann and Trooper I James Duff arrived, they saw one of the victims hanging onto the other’s kayak, which was also taking on water due to the rough conditions, according to police.

Authorities say the troopers pulled both kayakers onto their vessel and gave them dry clothes to prevent the onset of hypothermia. They were transported to the Barnegat municipal dock, where they were met by emergency medical personnel, treated, and released.

“Our troopers in the Marine Services Bureau patrol our state’s coastline and waterways year-round, and this is another example of their great work,” a state police spokesperson said.