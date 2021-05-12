In letter, lawmakers try to bypass Wolf, ask RGGI administrator to block Pa.’s entrance

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

State lawmakers are asking the administrators of a regional cap-and-trade program to bar Pennsylvania’s entrance unless the legislature approves.

But the nonprofit RGGI, Inc. doesn’t require legislative backing to admit a new state.

All Republicans and one coal-region Democrat on the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee voted recently to warn RGGI, Inc. against Gov. Tom Wolf’s “illegitimate” attempt to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

They voted the same day the Department of Environmental Protection released its final draft rule to participate.

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) said it’s lawmakers’ duty “to tell this organization that this governor has no authority to enter into a contract with them.”

The move is one of several attempts by lawmakers to prevent the state joining the program through regulation. Senators said they will block Wolf’s nominations to the Public Utility Commission unless he withdraws his executive order and bills pending in the House and Senate would block the state from entering without legislative approval.