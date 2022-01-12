Gov. Wolf vetoes measure to block Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative entrance

Wolf also said the legislature’s effort failed to comply with the timeline laid out in the Regulatory Review Act. His administration argues both chambers must consider a disapproval resolution on a concurrent schedule.

But the legislative agency that publishes new laws disagrees with Wolf’s reading, saying the chambers can consider the measure in consecutive timeframes.

The veto sends the resolution back to the legislature, where each chamber has 30 calendar days or 10 legislative days–whichever is longer–to attempt to override it.

The Wolf Administration can’t move forward with the regulation during that period.

If the legislature fails to come up with the two-thirds majority needed, the state can join RGGI.

Neither the Senate nor the House passed the original resolution with a veto-proof majority.

Lawmakers could launch a legal challenge to RGGI, which would further delay the state’s entrance.

Opponents to RGGI believe joining will hurt the state’s economy, particularly in the energy sector and in areas dependent on coal. They also argue the amount power plants must pay to emit carbon dioxide amounts to a tax, which the executive branch can’t levy.