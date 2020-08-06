Coronavirus Pandemic

‘I don’t want to do virtual school’: Students, faculty at Parkway Northwest discuss their educational future

    By
  • Denzel Massaley
    • August 6, 2020

The principal at Parkway Northwest High School, which has a student population of 300, joins teachers and a student in a conversation about the challenges of preparing for back-to-school during the coronavirus pandemic. This video was directed and produced by Denzel Massaley, a WHYY summer youth intern.

Since the completion of this video, the School District of Philadelphia has decided to begin the school year fully virtual.

