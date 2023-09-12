Rip currents, minor flooding expected at Jersey Shore from Hurricane Lee

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As Hurricane Lee makes its way north, forecasters are watching for impacts on the Jersey Shore this week.

Cape May County Emergency Management officials expect rip currents, beach erosion and possible minor flooding.

On Monday afternoon, the Ocean City Beach Patrol evacuated the beach as a quick thunderstorm came through.

Streams of people made their way off the beach to escape the threat of lightning.

On Sunday, a waterspout was spotted from the beach in Ocean City.

“This is hurricane season right now, and especially this week in particular, the waves are going to be increasing in size and swell throughout the day, every day,” said lifeguard Julia Cullen.

“Three days ago the waves were five to 10 feet. Boogie boarding was good,” said Michael Milinovich of Blue Hill, Maine.