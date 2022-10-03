Wahl, who is also part of the borough’s emergency management operation, is offering some recommendations to those who live in Avalon or have second homes in town.

“We know what streets will flood during high tide. We know the tidewater will stay around. Never attempt to drive on a public street; it puts you and your vehicle at risk and also the wake caused by driving in tidal water can cause public and private property damage.”

Ian’s remnants have also caused some beach erosion, but Wahl said it’s in areas which will receive beach replenishment before spring.

The bridge going into and out of the area off Ocean Drive has been a constant flood-prone area, and Wahl said this time it’s no different.

“Police had to close the access road during the overnight high tides, both into Sunday morning and Monday morning, due to a wave overwash on the roadway,” Wahl said. “When the wind is whipping in the tide, water comes up. That road can be subject to some wave action.”