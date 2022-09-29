First responders deploy from Philadelphia to aid victims of Hurricane Ian

Forty-five members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 and all their gear are on their way to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian as the storm is predicted to continue its path through the Southeast.

Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and first responders from across the state who are specially trained in urban search-and-rescue efforts.

The convoy will travel more than 600 miles from Philly to Columbia, South Carolina, where they will receive further orders on where to provide aid.

Task Force leader Carl Randolph says the preparation doesn’t just involve equipment, but ensuring the relationships between the team members are solid before deploying.

“We rely a lot on each other because all of us have done this or do this at some level in our own jurisdictions across the commonwealth,” Randolph said. “When we come in, you see a lot of handshaking and hugging, and that’s because we haven’t seen each other in a while, and now that we’re back, that’s a part of our emotional support. We want to go out and do a good job.”