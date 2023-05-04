Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped in New Jersey woods
More than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped in the New Jersey woods last week, including ziti, spaghetti and other noodles.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Officials in New Jersey are noodling over a pasta mystery in Old Bridge.
More than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped in the woods last week, including ziti, spaghetti and other noodles.
A community advocate posted photos of the heaps of food along a creek in Veterans Park.
She says it’s evidence of a larger issue of illegal dumping in Old Bridge and a lack of bulk garbage pickup.
The town’s public works crews removed the food, but there is still no word on who dumped the noodles.
