Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped in New Jersey woods

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in New Jersey are noodling over a pasta mystery in Old Bridge.

More than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped in the woods last week, including ziti, spaghetti and other noodles.

A community advocate posted photos of the heaps of food along a creek in Veterans Park.

She says it’s evidence of a larger issue of illegal dumping in Old Bridge and a lack of bulk garbage pickup.

The town’s public works crews removed the food, but there is still no word on who dumped the noodles.