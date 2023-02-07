Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon be kicked off Medicaid

All told, state caseworkers must resume enforcing eligibility rules for more than 3.6 million who are on Medicaid, the federal-state partnership that covers medical care, including primary care and surgeries.

Pennsylvania’s Medicaid rolls grew by nearly 30% during the pandemic, when Congress prohibited states from pushing anyone off the rolls. In December, Congress ordered states to begin checking eligibility starting April 1.

Outreach has begun, and the Shapiro administration said about $6 million is budgeted for mass media to urge enrollees to update their contact information and financial information. It will also employ call centers field phone calls and the contact information of enrollees to text, email, call and mail information to them.

Those who are no longer eligible — or who are kicked off because they didn’t submit information — will be guided to the state’s federally subsidized insurance marketplace, named Pennie, where they might find a low-cost plan, or to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which covers children under low-cost or free plans.

Still, many advocates for the poor predict that an administrative shuffle will victimize people who are eligible.

“We’re just very concerned about the broad implications it’s going to have on people’s access to health care,” said Amy Lowenstein, a lawyer and director of policy for the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Pennsylvania Health Law Project. “It’s not the losing of it, but it’s the losing of it by people who are still eligible and don’t know where to go.”

State officials say 593,000 people who are currently enrolled are no longer eligible — their income has risen above income eligibility limits, for instance. Another 577,000 people currently enrolled haven’t submitted financial information recently and the state isn’t sure if they’re still eligible.

The state will take 12 months to go through the eligibility checks, after it initially said it would carry it out in six months.