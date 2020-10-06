Hundreds of Pa. child-care centers have closed, and some fear it will get worse

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Some things have returned to normal at Dorothy Creevey’s child-care center outside Boyertown: little kids searching for pumpkins in a garden, building towers, and painting with marbles.

But there are also many signs of the coronavirus’ lasting impact. Red, blue, and other colored blocks lay on a table, left out to dry after being disinfected. Puppets and other plush toys that are harder to clean day after day sit on a high shelf, out of reach.

On a recent evening, the center’s director, Nancy Miller, packed away paper records of children’s temperatures, taken when they arrive and leave. Before the pandemic, Boyertown Children’s Center served a little over 60 children. It reopened in June with 11, but received a boost because another center located less than two miles away closed.

“I had phone calls just constantly, ‘Please, please, please, I need care for my child,’” Miller said.

Between March and the beginning of September, more than 260 licensed child-care programs across Pennsylvania permanently closed, according to Department of Human Services records. More than 400 other licensed programs remain temporarily closed.

Those closures represent just a fraction of the roughly 6,500 licensed child-care programs that remain open — a success credited to the roughly $220 million in federal dollars allocated to providers to help them stay afloat, as well as a policy that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says sent $370 million to providers that serve low-income families.

But as CARES Act funding dries up and the state switches back to its pre-coronavirus funding approach, advocates warn that many more child-care providers will be pushed to the breaking point this fall and winter.

“They’re surviving because they put their expenses on their credit cards,” said Diane Barber, executive director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association, whose members operate about 2,300 child-care programs. “They’ve mortgaged their houses. They’ve tapped into personal savings.”

Dan Wuori, director of early learning at The Hunt Institute in North Carolina, has tracked how states spent CARES Act money on child care. He said Pennsylvania’s approach appears to have been mostly successful, with fewer than 4% of licensed programs permanently closing.

“The real question now is … ‘What comes next?’’ Wuori said.

Limited funding, lots of need

In Northampton County, Ashley Patete found out in mid-August that her 4-year-old daughter’s child-care center would close indefinitely by the end of the month.

“I’m just hoping that they can open back up and have the same staff, because without them, it just wouldn’t be the same,” Patete said.

The replacement program Patete found offers fewer hours. And that’s made it harder for Patete to do her job as an early intervention therapist.

She travels to homes and child-care centers to help children who have behavioral and social challenges. Now, her biggest struggle is figuring out how to drive to those visits while still making it back in time to pick up her own daughter.

When the federal government sent billions of dollars in CARES Act money to the state, leaders here took a broad approach to rescuing the child-care industry, offering up about $220 million to providers in good standing with the state — no application required.

But from the beginning, state officials and child-care advocates clashed about which providers needed a lifeline most.

Members of the Start Strong PA campaign, a collaboration that advocates for high-quality early learning, pushed for an approach that put more emphasis on helping providers that served low-income families and had achieved a STAR 2, 3, or 4 (the highest) quality rating from the state.

Of the more than 260 licensed programs that permanently closed during the pandemic, 13% had no rating and the majority — 63% — had a STAR 1 rating. That’s the standard rating for all certified and compliant programs that have been operating for more than six months.

Because advancing in the program is voluntary, it’s hard to know how high quality those STAR 1 programs were, said Donna Cooper, executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth. Some high-quality programs opt out of the STAR system because none of their students rely on state subsidies, so they don’t have the same financial incentive to boost their ratings, she said.

But Cooper said seeing more than 100 STAR 3 and 4 providers permanently or temporarily closed as of last month made her “head explode.”