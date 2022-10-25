The federal government has awarded the City of Philadelphia $8.7 million for youth homelessness prevention efforts.

According to a release, the money can be used for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing. The action will allow Philadelphia’s homeless services providers to pilot programs for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.

Philadelphia is one of 17 communities to be awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. In total, HUD provided $83.7 million to communities across the country for programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes. Philadelphia received the largest grant.

“Placing young people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing can change the trajectory of their lives,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “With this funding, HUD is targeting federal resources to meet local needs and support community-driven efforts to end youth homelessness and improve outcomes through stable housing and services.”