HUD awards Philadelphia $8.7M in an effort to reduce youth homelessness
The federal government has awarded the City of Philadelphia $8.7 million for youth homelessness prevention efforts.
According to a release, the money can be used for rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing. The action will allow Philadelphia’s homeless services providers to pilot programs for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24.
Philadelphia is one of 17 communities to be awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. In total, HUD provided $83.7 million to communities across the country for programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes. Philadelphia received the largest grant.
“Placing young people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing can change the trajectory of their lives,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “With this funding, HUD is targeting federal resources to meet local needs and support community-driven efforts to end youth homelessness and improve outcomes through stable housing and services.”
During Monday’s announcement at City Hall, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city has made, “significant progress on the complex, national challenge of homelessness.” However, he noted that “cities can’t solve this problem alone.”
“Addressing this issue requires collaboration at all levels, from HUD and City officials to nonprofit leaders and community members, and this new funding represents a critical step forward in continuing to make progress in Philadelphia,” Kenney said.
During the 2021 fiscal year, roughly 1,700 young adults received assistance from Philadelphia’s homeless service system. The city funds 29 programs that address youth experiencing homelessness, and currently has 387 dedicated youth beds.
In March, HUD provided $36 million to aid those experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia. Part of those funds went towards providing support for young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 and young parents.
Last year, a total of 4,302 people experienced homelessness within Philadelphia. In 2020, a total of 5,634 people experienced homelessness. In 2019, that figure was 5,735 people.
