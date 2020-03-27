Bats, once known as carriers of disease for fictional Transylvanian counts, have been implicated again in the spread of a coronavirus to humans. What about mosquitoes, a common antagonist in the saga of human illness? Are mosquitoes playing a role now, as they did with Zika and West Nile viruses?

In the case of COVID-19, the answer is no, researchers say.

“Mosquitoes are cold-blooded animals; they’re not warm-blooded. Lots of viruses can’t even survive at the temperature that mosquitoes are at,” said Laura Harrington, a mosquito researcher and entomologist at Cornell University.

When a mosquito sucks your blood, it’s eating it. So, Harrington explained, “the virus actually has to survive in the gut of the mosquito and be able to infect the mosquito and actually make it into the salivary glands. And that’s a challenge for most viruses.”

“There’s a long list of reasons why mosquitoes can’t transmit these pathogens,” she said.

Mosquitoes aren’t universal disease carriers. For instance, they don’t transmit HIV. That’s because of what are known as “intricate associations” between hosts and viruses.

“We don’t get feline leukemia virus or we don’t get kennel cough, which can be caused by a coronavirus that dogs get. … There are these very close associations that have to evolve over long periods of time in order for mosquitoes to transmit,” Harrington said.