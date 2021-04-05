How a chatbot can motivate people recovering from traumatic brain injuries

Nearly 125,000 Americans are disabled every year due to traumatic brain injuries, which can result from such varied events as a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, a penetrating head injury, or an explosive blast.

From veterans to car crash survivors, the road to recovery for some of them is made more difficult because of social isolation and an overall feeling of dependency that can last long after an injury, depending on its severity.

Researchers at the MossRehab Research Institute believe a reinterpretation of a common consumer technology could go a long way to helping fill in the gaps.

“After a brain injury, services are really front-loaded. People get a lot of rehabilitation care in that first six months to a year, but after that, we find that there are financial barriers to seeing a therapist in the office as frequently as we would like,” said Amanda Rabinowitz, director of the Brain Injury Neuropsychology Laboratory at the institute, based at MossRehab’s Elkins Park campus. “People lose some of their benefits that support that kind of care.”

To combat that, Rabinowitz partnered with George Collier of the Shepherd Center in Atlanta to create RehaBot, a motivational text message chatbot that helps people who have had traumatic brain injuries keep appointments and get reminders. It also assists with mental health check-ins between therapy sessions.