Scientists have used fMRI to study brain activity for years. Now, some question the results’ reliability

But it does not mean that the new research invalidates all the years of work with fMRI.

“It’s not necessarily like a big death knell for the field,” said Yale’s Stephanie Noble. She explained the results can still hold at a group level: Results are more likely to be reliable if researchers look at a group of people, usually the more the better.

Other researchers have looked at just how large that group should be to get reliable results, which is an important question because running an fMRI can cost more than $1,000 an hour.

Some scientists use fMRI studies to try to link brain activity to behavior or mental health, to answer questions such as what does the brain activity of someone who has depression look like?

Scott Marek, a neuroscientist at the Washington University School of Medicine, looked at existing work like that to see how reliable those findings are. If a study tries to answer those types of questions with a small sample size, he said, “it’s hard to know whether they’re right or wrong.”

“At the very least, what we’ve shown is even if they do correctly conclude that there is a relationship, it’s likely that that relationship is inflated,” Marek added.

Marek and his colleagues took two of the largest fMRI datasets they could find, with tens of thousands of people. They asked research questions about fMRI scans and mental health, and tried answering them using different sample sizes of 10, 20, 100 people … up to tens of thousands. They found that if scientists want reliable results for those questions, they need to study thousands of people.

Time for a course correction

That’s not great news for some researchers. But Marek’s research partner, psychologist Brenden Tervo-Clemmens at the University of Pittsburgh, stressed they are not saying the fMRI research with small samples is bad. They are saying that scientists who did this work in the past, including themselves, should think about repeating their research with more people.

“We can’t point to a single paper, a single author and say that … work is incorrect,” he said. “All we can do is kind of call for a significant change in how these studies are done.”

Another solution is to work with other researchers to try and agree on the best ways to reduce the noise from fMRI, or clean up data using different sets of tools to make sure the results are the same, said David Zald of Rutgers.

Researchers will learn from their mistakes and get better over time, which is how science works, Marek said.

“We’ve been at this as a field for 30 years. Fields like astronomy and cosmology have been at it for 500 years, genetics has been at it for decades longer than us,” he said. “Just because you have a finding that indicates that you need a course correction, I don’t think that that’s a reason for pessimism, I think that’s a reason for optimism.”