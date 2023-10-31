Man severely injured in Stafford Township, New Jersey house explosion

A man suffered severe burns in an early-morning house explosion in Stafford Township, New Jersey, police said.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 31, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man suffered severe burns in an early-morning house explosion in Stafford Township, New Jersey, police said.

According to Stafford Township police, officers responded to 253 Neptune Drive early Tuesday morning for a report of a large explosion and structure fire.

Officers started treating the man for his injures on the front lawn of the home before he was airlifted to Temple University Hospital.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The surrounding homes were evacuated until the scene was deemed safe.

The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, police said.

The scene is currently under a joint investigation with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate