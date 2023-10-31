Man severely injured in Stafford Township, New Jersey house explosion

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man suffered severe burns in an early-morning house explosion in Stafford Township, New Jersey, police said.

According to Stafford Township police, officers responded to 253 Neptune Drive early Tuesday morning for a report of a large explosion and structure fire.

Officers started treating the man for his injures on the front lawn of the home before he was airlifted to Temple University Hospital.

The surrounding homes were evacuated until the scene was deemed safe.

The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, police said.

The scene is currently under a joint investigation with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.