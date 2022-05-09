A Hindu priest has called on more New Jersey schools to add the religious holiday of Diwali as a day off on their calendars. Currently, districts are required to excuse students who celebrate.

Rajan Zed, on his website, noted that 23 school districts have added Diwali to their school calendars. Twenty-two of the districts are in New Jersey, and one district – Central Bucks – is in Pennsylvania.

The districts in the Garden State are Bernards Township, Bridgewater-Raritan Regional, Cherry Hill, Clifton, East Brunswick, Edison Township, Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Hillsborough Township, Hopewell Valley Regional, Livingston, Marlboro Township, Millburn Township, Monroe Township, Montgomery Township, Paramus, Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, Piscataway Township, Robbinsville, Sayreville, South Brunswick, and West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional.

Three districts — Colts Neck, Englewood Cliffs and West Long Branch — will operate on modified schedules for the holiday that falls on Oct. 24 this year.

“If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali… Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion,” Zed said on his website.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, and generally signifies the victory of good over evil, of knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.