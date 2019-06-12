2 N.J. beaches under advisory after tests find higher than acceptable bacteria levels

Two New Jersey beaches are under swimming advisories issued Tuesday afternoon, state officials said.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s njbeaches.org, the advisory is in effect for the Somers Point bay beach in Atlantic County and the Atlantic Avenue ocean beach in Long Branch.

The standard for the acceptable level of enterococcus, a bacteria found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals that can cause urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis, and meningitis, is 104 colonies per 100 ml of water.

The Somers Point beach registered 135 colonies, while the Long Branch beach generated 110 colonies when tested Monday.

Some waterways are typically susceptible to higher bacteria levels after rainfall and associated storm runoff. Heavy rain moved through the Jersey Shore on Monday.

Onshore flow, which has occurred in recent days, also pushes in offshore water and keeps near-shore water from flowing adequately out to sea.

The state tests water quality at 188 ocean beaches, 20 bay beaches, and eight river beaches and issues advisories one day following an unacceptable bacteria level.

Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard and remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard, according to the DEP.

You can check water quality at your local beaches check water quality at your local beaches here.