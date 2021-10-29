With four days still to go until Election Day, more than half a million New Jersey residents have already cast their ballots. New data about mail-in voting, and the state’s first-ever early in-person voting period, give some insight into the final days ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

So far, early in-person and mail-in ballots returned by registered Democratic voters outpace those returned by registered Republicans by more than 200,000 ballots, according to data provided by the Rebovich Institute For New Jersey Politics.

This could change candidates’ campaign strategies in the final days, said Micah Rasmussen, the institute’s director.

“I think for Democrats, it allows them to move on to the next group of voters. It allows them to knock these 400,000 people off the list and move on to the next 400,000 people,” he said. “I think for Republicans, it alters the strategy as well, in that they are really focusing not on that early vote. They’re focusing on the Election Day vote.”