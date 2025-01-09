The U.S. Justice Department wants a judge to declare that a Pennsylvania city’s method of electing council members citywide instead of by districts has illegally diluted the political power of its growing Hispanic population, arguing in a lawsuit that Hazleton is violating the federal Voting Rights Act.

A complaint filed Tuesday in Scranton federal court claims the “at-large” system “results in Hispanic citizens not having an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and to elect candidates of their choice.”

The Justice Department under outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden is seeking a court order that the city, the five-member City Council and Republican Mayor Jeff Cusat come up with a new system.

Cusat said in an email Wednesday that he had just found out about the lawsuit and that he and other officials were preparing a statement.

City Council President Jim Perry declined to comment on the lawsuit itself but said Hazleton’s growing cohort of Hispanic voters has not turned out in sufficient numbers to get one of their own elected. Perry said there are Hispanic people serving on city boards and authorities.

“They run and they don’t make it,” Perry, a Republican, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “So it just, to me, is you got to vote.”

“The Hispanic population is a growing and important population” in Hazleton, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a news release. “Those citizens should have the ability to choose candidates that represent their interests.”