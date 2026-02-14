From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Zookeeper Jessica Ciaramello enters an enclosure at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, holding four dead white rats and a hunk of deer meat.

Inside, a red-tailed hawk named Hunter and a turkey vulture named Stan perch quietly on branches. The birds are extra hungry, because it’s the day after their weekly fast day.

Hunter is the first to make a move. She grabs one of the rats with her beak and hops toward Stan. After walking around and tearing off a few bites of the rat, she leaves the rest for the vulture to devour.

“After she took a nibble for herself, she knew, ‘Stan’s probably hungry too, so I’ll give her some,’” Ciaramello said, “which is so sweet.”

Zoo staff consider Hunter, roughly 22 years old, and Stan, roughly 20, a bonded pair. Despite their names, both birds are female. They’ve lived together in the same enclosure for at least a decade.

“Sometimes a bird will just choose one being to be with,” Ciaramello said. “Stan has definitely picked that one being to be with, and it’s Hunter, the red-tailed hawk.”