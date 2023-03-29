Harleysville man completes 50 marathons in all 50 states

It’s a journey that has taken him quite literally across the country. And just as each medal is different, so too is each experience — crossing the finish lines as the sun shined and as the leaves turned.

From the mountains of Montana to the deserts of Arizona, and across the Alaskan Seas.

“That’s been the neatest part about it,” Tindall says. “Just getting to see this country, all the states, a lot of them I’ve never been to. There’s flat ones, hilly ones, high altitude, low altitude,” he says.

And two months ago, he finished the Maui Oceanfront Marathon in Hawaii with his daughter by his side. State number 50.

What was the feeling like when he crossed the finish line in Maui knowing that he completed his goal?

“Emotional,” Tindall recalls. “Just thinking about it now, hard not to get choked up. When you put that much work into something for 15 years, and your whole family is there, just, I can’t believe I did it, you know?”