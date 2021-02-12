Haitian American musician says first Black-led republic should be celebrated during Black History Month

Join us this coming Monday for a special radio program that explores the historic and sonic connections between Haiti and New Orleans. “Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans” is narrated by Leyla McCalla. She’s a Haitian American musician who once lived in New York and New Jersey. Ten years ago, she was drawn to New Orleans to busk: performing music on the streets of the Big Easy.

McCalla tells Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn that her time in New Orleans has shed light on her Haitian heritage like never before. They recently spoke about her music and Haitian Black history.

–

My music is very experimental with a lot of Haitian influence. I think my music is very much about me reckoning with what it means to be Haitian American.

You know, some people know the history of Haiti and how that diaspora ended up in New Orleans and many people don’t. Would you say this is a case of music and culture, of people of color, not really getting a fair chance to to breathe and be known?

I think it’s not just that their stories don’t get the attention that they need, it’s that their stories have been whitewashed and repressed in this white supremacist society that we live in. That’s really what I feel to be true in my heart. Haitian history is very much tied in with ideas about Black liberation, and that idea has threatened the status quo for over 200 years.