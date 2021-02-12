“Some of my clients are in offices that are predominantly white or just with people who don’t understand how culturally significant hair is to other people. So they’ll receive comments like, ‘Well, you know, this is work, not a runway,’ … and that sort of insensitivity tends to come in because there’s not the understanding about how culture is tied to representation of your hair.”

Campbell said she believes the CROWN Act will improve the overall workforce experience.

“I feel like when a woman is able to come into the office how they want to represent themselves and not have to think of the backlash they might get because of how they wear their hair or how they might put on anything else they have on, I think it boosts their morale — compared to when you have to overthink how you’re going to come in, and you’re a bit more tense. So I feel like your performance might lack because you’re not comfortable where you work,” she said.

The pressure on some Black men and women to alter their hair to be accepted can have both mental and physical effects, said Marisa Peal, a licensed cosmetologist and natural hair professional from Philadelphia.

“In addition to trying to morph and change your identity to fit inside this one-size-mold society wants you to look like — this image of having hair that’s more silky or pressed straighter — for people who have naturally curly, naturally kinky, coily or naturally textured hair, it becomes detrimental to the hair,” said Peal, who also has a beauty, hair and style blog.

“You can either permanently chemicalize the hair, relaxers to permanently straighten the hair to make it look straighter and give it the illusion of being silkier. Or, there’s another option where you can do something that’s temporary — but using styling tools like a flat iron, over time excessively using those tools, it breaks down the disulfide bond of the hair for curly and textured and kinky hair textures, and in turn, it damages it, so it no longer acts the way it should in its natural form. It loses shape, it becomes excessively broken, it falls out, there’s a lot of shedding,” said the 30-year-old.

“So there’s an emotional component too. No one should ever feel like they have to choose whether they’re being their authentic self or changing something that’s naturally part of their culture and who they are just to acquire a job or to obtain a position or be hired at a certain job or receive a scholarship.”

Peal added that hair discrimination also can affect someone economically if they can’t get hired for a position due to a false perception that African American hairstyles are unprofessional.

Pennsylvania lawmakers last year introduced its own CROWN Act legislation, which is yet to be voted on. Over the course of the pandemic, Peal and Campbell have co-hosted virtual events in support of the CROWN Act in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

Those in states that have passed the CROWN Act say it’s had a major impact. Shaquierra Brown, 25, of Merchantville, NJ, said its passage in her state in 2019 was “liberating.”

“I think it’s great for women and men to be able to wear their hair the way they would like to without fear of discrimination … I see a lot more people wearing their natural hair in their curly state or in braids a lot more,” she said.

“For me, it just meant I could be more myself without having to fear what other people might be thinking, and whether or not I could potentially not be able to get a job, or if someone was able to say negative things about my hair, I might have to manipulate it or change it to fit the societal norms,” Brown added.

“I actually went full on natural right before the CROWN Act was passed. Before that, I would wear my hair pretty much always with weaves, and I would straighten it a lot, which caused a lot of damage to my hair just trying to fit into how everyone else looked. I always thought that was prettier. Seeing a lot more people wearing their natural hair and seeing this law passed has definitely made me feel more comfortable to wear my hair in its natural state, and it’s been awesome to go on that self-love journey through my hair.”

Changing the mindset

Once the CROWN Act passes in Delaware, Thaïs Greca said she will likely continue to straighten her hair for certain occasions.

“I don’t want to say it’s too late for me,” she said with a laugh. “But I don’t know if I can get my mind out of straightening my hair or feeling like I have to straighten my hair.”

But Greca said she does believe her daughter will have a different experience when she grows up, and she will never tell her she must straighten her hair.

“I really think it’s a change in the mindset, and I think I might be too far gone, but I am hoping that the next generations won’t feel the pressure we have felt, and generations before us have felt, because it was passed on to me from my mom and that’s because of society,” she said.

Greca adds that she believes there’s a balance to strike, however.

“You can look professional and have natural hair, but I think there’s going to be a gray area where this person just didn’t look kempt,” she said.

“You should still make sure you look okay. I don’t want an Afro to be deemed as it doesn’t look okay. But if you lay down, and the Afro is smashed on one side, and you just walk out, and you think everybody’s targeting you because you have an Afro, that’s not true. So, it’s going to be a gray area still about what’s professional and a natural hairstyle, and what’s not [professional], but we’ll get there too. This is a first start, which is good.”

Campbell said changing outdated opinions about hairstyles will take more women trailblazing the way for others.

“I know for some of the women I’ve worked with in the past, they will say ‘Oh, I did go to a brother or sister office in another location and I did see someone there of the same ethnicity and she wore her hair like this and then it made me feel like I could do it too,’” she said.

Peal added that in addition to advocating for the CROWN Act, she also wants to instill a sense of pride within the African American community.

“Being able to pass down our routine beauty secrets and recipes from one person down to your children, because the more you know for yourself and have the knowledge of yourself you can pass that down to your family members and children when it comes to taking care of your hair, taking care of your mental health and wellbeing. And all these things play a larger role in how you view yourself and how you are a reflection of yourself to the world,” she said.