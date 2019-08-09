Hahnemann residency programs draw winning bid of $55M from local health systems

Hahnemann University Hospital’s more than 550 residency slots have been sold at auction for $55 million to a consortium of six local health systems. Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health and Temple University Health System joined forces with Main Line Health, Cooper University Health Care in Camden and Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington to win the final bid in a lengthy auction process.

Hahnemann’s owner had reached an agreement to sell its residency slots for $7.5 million to Tower Health, which has six area hospitals in Philadelphia’s suburbs, Chestnut Hill, and Reading. Tower was outbid during an auction process Thursday, which caused Friday’s scheduled Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing, required to approve the sale, to be postponed.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services funds the residency positions, and has formally objected to the sale of the programs. In a court filing, “Hahnemann’s Provider Agreement terminates with its closure, making it ineligible to be transferred,” wrote U.S. Justice Department attorney Marc Sacks, adding that the plan was “contrary to the law” because the agreement would limit CMS’s ability to recoup its payment, and the buyer would not assume the liability for the residency programs.

Whether CMS’s objection will prevent the deal from going through will be determined in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington.

At issue is the long-term fate of the residency programs. Most of Hahnemann’s current medical residents have already secured positions at other hospitals, both locally and across the country.

Hahnemann was the main teaching hospital for Drexel University’s College of Medicine which struck an academic agreement with Tower Health earlier this year. The auction’s results could throw a wrench in that, since doctors in training at the medical school would not necessarily be placed at Tower hospitals.

Hahnemann is still in the process of closing, but has no patients in the building. The owner of the 496-bed safety-net hospital, California investment banker Joel Freedman’s Philadelphia Academic Health System, announced in late June that the hospital would close and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon after.

Freedman will try to sell St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital, which will not close. That sale is also scheduled to go to the highest bidder at an auction.

The fate of the hospitals’ real estate will not be decided in the Chapter 11 proceedings.