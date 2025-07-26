In latest bat flip flap, big league players side with Little Leaguer

Jazz Chisholm Jr., known for playing with flair, noticed when a Little Leaguer was suspended in baseball’s latest bat flip flap.

“I thought that was ridiculous. You’re going suspend a kid for having fun?” the New York Yankees All-Star infielder said Friday. “Crazy.”

Marco Rocco, a 12-year-old from Haddonfield, New Jersey, tossed his bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament for Haddonfield’s under-12 team against Harrison Township on July 16. His father went to court and got the suspension eliminated.

“If it’s a game-changing homer, it’s fine. Even when I’m on the mound, it doesn’t irk me. It’s a human reaction and it’s good for the game, just like a pitcher doing a fist pump after a big strikeout,” said Toronto pitcher Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner. “I side-eye someone if they hit a solo shot and their team is down 5-0. That doesn’t jive with me. I don’t like it when opponents or teammates do that. I feel the same way about Little Leaguers.”

Rocco was ejected for what his family was told were actions deemed “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay,” and an ejection results in an automatic one-game suspension.

“I didn’t know they could suspend people in Little League,” Colorado outfielder Jordan Beck said. “I think there’s definitely a way to teach the game, but there’s also fun for the kids, too.”