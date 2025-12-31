Haddonfield’s Artwalk celebrates ‘The Art of Architecture’

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

An exhibit at the Artwalk on Mechanic Street in Haddonfield’s historic district salutes the blending of classic and contemporary architecture in South Jersey.

“Space, Materiality and Light: The Art of Architecture,” which will be on display through next spring, features the work of two local architects and examines how they approach blending current building trends while keeping the borough’s historic character.

Joseph Sikora, president of the Haddonfield Outdoor Trust, said the two architects, Jay Reinert and Thomas B. Wagner, were “all over it” when asked if they were interested in participating.

“After several meetings and kind of brainstorming of how to do this, we came up with this theme of space, materiality and art into the display,” he said. “They went through their work and then categorized those topics to celebrate certain spaces, materiality and light in terms of how their work really speaks to those aspects.”