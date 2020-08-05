Gunman shoots woman on SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A gunman shot a woman who was standing on a SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old woman was waiting at the SEPTA station on 46th and Market streets shortly after 3 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in the left leg. She was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.