Greek alphabet now in use as extremely active hurricane season depletes names

For the second time in the history, the National Hurricane Center is using the Greek alphabet to name new cyclones during this year’s record-breaking hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Alpha, the 22nd named storm of the season, formed Friday afternoon near the coast of Portugal, according to the National Hurricane Center. The forecast calls for Alpha to track inland into Portugal.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Storm Wilfred, along with a tropical depression and two areas under investigation for possible development.

Other than large swells and an increase in the rip current risk from Hurricane Teddy, none of the systems pose a threat to New Jersey.

The Greek alphabet was first used in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina and the busiest season on record, when 27 named storms formed. The upcoming names include Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.