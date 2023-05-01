This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Insurers must cover the costs of breast cancer screenings for people at high risk of developing the disease under a new law Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Monday.

“This is just the start. We have a lot more work to do, and this spirit of goodwill and compromise needs to continue,” Shapiro said at a signing ceremony in the Capitol, flanked by lawmakers from both major parties.

Advocates for health care access said the law — the first Shapiro signed since taking office in January — is a positive, though limited, step toward making crucial medical tests more affordable. They urged further action in this vein, something that typically requires lawmakers to negotiate with the commonwealth’s powerful health insurance industry.

The new law will allow people at higher risk of breast cancer to receive further genetic counseling, ultrasounds, and MRIs among other treatments without paying out-of-pocket costs. State-regulated insurers were already required to cover, but not entirely pay for, MRIs and ultrasounds under a 2020 law.

The coverage requirement only applies to private, state-regulated health insurance plans, though the state’s Medical Assistance program already has similar coverage.

According to the Susan G. Komen Center for Public Policy, 11 other states have passed laws removing copays or deductibles for imaging, while two more are poised to join that list soon.

However, no other state has mandated coverage of genetic testing for the BRCA genes, which indicate a higher chance of developing breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

The underlying bill was sponsored by state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), a breast cancer survivor, and passed the General Assembly without a single dissenting vote.

At a celebratory bipartisan press conference last week, Ward and state House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia), both clad in pink, celebrated the bill’s speedy and uncontroversial passage, and argued it portends future bipartisanship in the divided legislature as the state creeps closer to its June 30 budget deadline.

“I look forward to being able to stand here many times throughout this session and celebrate together because that’s what we’re here for,” McClinton said at the time. “We’re here to help people and improve their lives and create solutions for everyday problems.”

For Ward, the bill’s passage is personal; she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2020. Even under the state’s own insurance plan, which she receives as a senator, Ward ended up paying out of pocket for genetic testing after she learned she had breast cancer and doctors removed a small tumor.

After discovering she had a BRCA gene, which increased the odds that her cancer would recur, Ward moved forward with a mastectomy and hysterectomy.

“When you get a diagnosis of breast cancer — or any kind of cancer, really — you want answers,” Ward told Spotlight PA. “You don’t want to be turned around, you don’t want to have to fight for things that need to be done.”

As for what’s next, Ward declined to go into specifics, but said: “I don’t think we’re done.”