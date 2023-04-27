This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania could shed its reputation as the only state in the country that does not fund public defense, if the legislature approves a proposal in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget.

In his first budget as governor, Shapiro, a Democrat, has proposed $10 million of state money to support no-cost legal representation to “indigent” Pennsylvanians, those who have been accused of a crime but cannot afford an attorney.

The $10 million proposal would be the most funding the state has ever dedicated to supporting the constitutional right to counsel, an obligation individual counties currently pay for entirely on their own.

Legislators and legal experts have criticized this model for decades because it creates an unequal system where the quality of defense a person receives depends on the county where they live.

But even if the legislature approves Shapiro’s proposal as part of this year’s budget, the infusion would still leave Pennsylvania “isolated” in a country where most states take on at least 85% of all public defense costs, said David Carroll, executive director of the Sixth Amendment Center, which advocates for expanding access to indigent defense.

“I think $10 million is an important first step and that Governor Shapiro should be applauded for his leadership,” Carroll said. “That said, Pennsylvania counties currently expend approximately $125.5 million on indigent defense.”

The right to counsel in criminal proceedings is promised to defendants under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but Pennsylvania has long fallen short of its constitutional obligation.

In 2011, a bipartisan task force of state legislators charged with studying public defense in Pennsylvania published a report that called the system deficient and said the General Assembly was overdue in performing its duties under the U.S. Constitution.

“In many of Pennsylvania’s counties, the most brilliant and accomplished lawyer could not provide adequate representation because he or she simply would not have the time and resources needed to mount a constitutionally adequate defense,” they wrote.

“Broadly speaking, Pennsylvania’s indigent defense labors under an obsolete, purely localized system, a structure that impedes efforts to represent clients effectively.”

Little has changed in the decade since the report was published. Pennsylvania has seldom contributed state funds to public defense and never consistently, according to state officials.

“In previous years, the state did occasionally support some one-time projects related to indigent defense,” said Kirsten Kenyon, director of the Office of Research, Evaluation and Strategic Policy Development within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, a state agency.

In 2013, the state directed $500,000 in grants to counties to reimburse costs for indigent defense in capital cases; and in 2022, the state allocated $100,000 for indigent defense training, “but these were not long-term commitments,” Kenyon said.

The commission, which develops criminal justice policies for the state, has also used federal funding to support public defender training within the commonwealth annually since at least 2000, Kenyon said.

But the current system has led to wide disparities in the quality of legal representation available to state residents.

For example, Philadelphia provides extensive public defense services through the city’s Defender Association, a nonprofit firm that receives most of its funding from the city.