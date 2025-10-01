From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With a government shutdown going into effect Wednesday, the future of Philadelphia’s most iconic historic sites — including Independence National Historical Park — remains uncertain. Union leaders representing National Park Service employees say closures, layoffs and staffing shortfalls will threaten visitor access and the preservation of historic landmarks.

Ed Welch, who leads the union representing Independence Park employees, said staff members haven’t received any guidance on what to do if the shutdown happens.

However, Welch told WHYY News that the union’s biggest concern is that members won’t have jobs to return to when the shutdown ends.

“This is a little different this time because the administration is threatening layoffs in the midst of the shutdown,” Welch said. “We’re not just down to the bone — we’re going down to the marrow. We don’t know how they can competently and safely run a park if they get rid of anybody else.”

Shutdown concerns

The land and historic buildings that make up Independence National Historical Park are owned by a combination of the federal government, the city of Philadelphia and private organizations. However, NPS manages and operates the entire park, including properties it doesn’t own.

Federal agencies were tasked with providing their own guidelines for implementing shutdown protocols. The U.S. Department of the Interior told WHYY News it has no comment at this time.

However, using past shutdowns as a guide, some parks, such as Gettysburg National Military Park, has already been preparing for likely closure.

“We’ve kind of worked in a shutdown mode this past couple of days and tomorrow [Wednesday] we’re coming in and we’re doing the final close up, like maintenance for equipment and getting things ready for long-term storage just in case,” said Mark Cochran, president of AFGE Local 270, which represents more than 2,000 National Park Service employees across seven states in the Northeast Region.

“This is guidance that we’ve developed at Gettysburg over what seems like a twice-a-year tradition now to have a threat of a shutdown,” Cochran said.

Dozens of retired national park superintendents urged U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to close parks to visitors if a shutdown occurs. They warned that past shutdowns led to vandalism of iconic landmarks, damaged wildlife habitats and endangered visitors; they warned that the same could happen again if parks are left unprotected.