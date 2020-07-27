Gov. Tom Wolf will allow transparency bill to become law despite veto threat

“If people can’t get into the offices to actually look for something that somebody wants to know through a Right-to-Know, that makes it really hard to happen,” he said at a recent press conference. “So it’s an impractical bill ”

But by Friday, as editorial boards and lawmakers publicly pressured the governor to sign the measure, Wolf’s tone had shifted slightly.

“If I can be assured that this can be implemented in a way that is safe for the employees, then it’s not a bad choice,” he said at a press briefing in Lancaster. “We’ve got to be able to be open and transparent and keep our employees safe.”

According to Grove and the bill’s supporters including the ACLU of Pennsylvania, the legislation provides for necessary flexibility by directing the state Office of Open Records to set guidelines.

“The goal is to weigh employee safety with transparency,” Grove said in a statement. “OOR can do that as they work with requesters and agencies on a daily basis.”

Erik Arneson, executive director of the Office of Open Records, said in a statement “any guidelines published by the OOR would protect the health and safety of agency employees.” In an email to Spotlight PA, Arneson said he discussed Wolf’s concerns about employee safety with a member of the governor’s staff.

“I am still worried that the provisions of [the legislation] will needlessly put commonwealth employees in possible danger retrieving records to meet an arbitrary timeline,” Wolf said in a statement. “This concern is heightened because legislators, by example, have wantonly endangered their own employees by having them come in to work when telecommuting would be adequate, have tried to force workers throughout the state back to work without adequate protection, and have refused to follow basic public health advice such as wearing masks.”

The state’s public-records law requires government agencies to respond to requests within five days, though they can seek a 30-day extension. But as Wolf shut down businesses and put in place stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of COVID-19, several state agencies said they could no longer process requests.

Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for Wolf, said the administration resumed processing requests in May, and that all made during the first few weeks of the pandemic — 22 in total — have since been considered.

Wolf and his office also expressed concern the bill would force the disclosure of sensitive information, including private health data and records related to critical infrastructure, emergency operation plans, and trade secrets of private entities.

The bill specifies that information related to disaster declarations, including data state agencies use to set policies or take actions during an emergency, should be considered public records. But there are provisions in the open-records law and Grove’s bill that protect proprietary and confidential information, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.