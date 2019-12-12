Gov. Tom Wolf says ‘absolute no’ to speculation about 2020 Democratic VP pick

The day after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Hershey, Governor Tom Wolf is ruling out the possibility of serving as the eventual Democratic nominee’s running mate in 2020.

During a broadcast of Smart Talk at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, Wolf sought to end speculation that he could join the race.

He said it’s “an absolute no,” joking that it would essentially ruin his nearly 45-year marriage to his wife, Frances Wolf.

“I seriously doubt anybody would ask,” he added.

Wolf won re-election in 2018 with a 17-percentage point lead over Republican Scott Wagner, a former state senator from York County.

Because of that popularity and the fact Pennsylvania is considered a crucial battleground state, Wolf’s name has surfaced a few times in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

This week, The National Review speculated about who Joe Biden might select for his vice presidential running mate, should he win the Democratic nomination, naming Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey.