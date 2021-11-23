GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell ends campaign after losing custody bid

This story originally appeared in WESA.

Hours after losing a bid to obtain sole custody of his three children, Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Sean Parnell announced he is suspending his campaign.

“I strongly disagree with the ruling today, and I’m devasted by the decision,” Parnell said in a campaign statement Monday afternoon.

He said that he would ask the court to reconsider the ruling, but “while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign. My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them.”

Parnell issued the statement hours after the release of a judge’s order granting sole legal and primary physical custody of the children to Parnell’s estranged wife Laurie Snell. Parnell and Snell both sought full custody of their children.

According to the Butler County court docket, Senior Judge James Arner’s Nov. 16 order states that Snell will have sole legal and primary physical custody. Parnell will have partial physical custody of the three children three weekends a month, according to the order.

Prior to a custody hearing earlier this month, both parents shared custody, as per a previous court order. In his order, Arner also noted that “Laurie Snell was the more credible witness [and] she can truthfully give regular status reports to Sean Parnell [and] as may be needed to the court.”

“Ms. Snell is grateful that justice prevailed,” attorney Jill Sinatra said in a statement on behalf of Snell. “She has been awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of their children. She will continue, as always, to focus on their best interests.”