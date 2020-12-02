GOP leadership silent after Pa. senator tests positive for COVID-19 following maskless election event

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

A hearing organized by a group of Pennsylvania Republican senators last week drew dozens of spectators, many of them maskless, to a Gettysburg hotel conference room for nearly four hours of speeches on unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

Yet Republicans who control the chamber have gone silent since one of their members — and the lead organizer of the event — tested positive for COVID-19 mere hours after the event ended. Their silence comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge, making mitigation efforts like wearing masks and not gathering in small spaces more important than ever.

Despite repeated requests for comment, Senate GOP leadership has refused to disclose whether other senators in attendance received a positive test result, or if there have been efforts to track down the roughly 100 people who attended the hearing at the Wyndham Gettysburg to let them know that they may have been in contact with an infected person.

Interim Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) did not respond to a request for an interview Tuesday. Neither did Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), a former respiratory therapist and one of a half dozen senators who attended the meeting last Wednesday.

Their offices also did not respond to written questions about their handling of the event and its aftermath.

The hearing organized by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), one of the chamber’s most conservative members, appears to have violated policies the chamber adopted in the wake of the pandemic. The social distancing and mitigation policy, as it’s called, requires “employees” to wear masks and stay at least six feet from others while at work.

The policy, according to Senate staffers, does not apply to elected officials.

But Chrysan Cronin, director of Muhlenberg College’s public health program, said public officials should be first in line modeling behaviors they expect from their employees.

“I’m looking at the pictures and I see a lot of people without masks sitting close together in a room for an extended period of time — all the things we’re asking people not to do,” Cronin said of images of last week’s Gettysburg hearing. “It seems to me that a body like our state Senate should be modeling appropriate behavior, instead of behavior that is inappropriate such as this.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health called the event “a slap in the face” to frontline health workers bearing the consequences of the virus.