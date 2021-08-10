Shehzeen Ahmed didn’t notice the pain until a few months after she started working from home in March 2020. She had taken over her dining room table in New Jersey as a makeshift office, and the pain crept up on her slowly. It started in her neck, then spread to her shoulders and back. Eventually, she had to start rotating her whole body to look at something to the side, because she couldn’t turn her head.

“Some days, I would be like, ‘Wow, I am stiff,’” said Ahmed. “And then, when it didn’t go away, I was like OK, this is an actual problem that I need to take care of, not something that I can just take some over-the-counter pain relief and hope it goes away the next day.”

Dr. Kavita Trivedi, associate medical director of the multidisciplinary Spine Center at the University of Texas, saw lots of patients with aches and pains like Ahmed’s over the last year and a half.

Many people did, after all, have to improvise their living spaces to accommodate the demands of their jobs.