N.J. man in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to federal charge

A New Jersey man who conspired with his girlfriend to concoct a feel-good story about a helpful man experiencing homelessness, then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court.

Mark D’Amico pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in Camden to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. An indictment unsealed in January 2020 charged D’Amico with a total of 16 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

The 42-year-old man had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. His former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Bobbitt was sentenced to five years’ probation on state charges in 2019. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges in early 2022.