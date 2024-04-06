From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When you think about ancestry or genealogy, what first comes to mind?

What about DNA kits like 23andMe? Ancestry.com? Or, for the research library enthusiasts, census reports from the 1800s?

All of these methods can unlock family histories and the stories of where we came from. Each offers a glimpse into our ancestor’s place in history and how that influenced where their descendants are today.

Biological anthropologist Nina Jablonski said one piece of the ancestry puzzle tends to be the most surprising: skin color. This one biological feature can provide hints as to where in the world ancestors came from. But how?

“Having naked skin, having sweaty skin, mostly hairless skin and having skin in different colors, that’s the product of evolution, and it is related to the intensity of the sun,” she told Billy Penn.

Jablonski is best known for her work at Penn State University on the evolution of skin tone, or what she calls the “sepia rainbow,” in her TED Talk.

She and her research partner and husband, George Chaplin, collected data on skin colors and solar radiation for 10 years to “put all of the evidence together into a cohesive story,” she said.

Before then, there was no pre-existing data or research on possible connections between UV radiation and how or if skin color evolved in different parts of the world. Using NASA satellite data, Chaplin and Jablonski compared records of UV radiation with geographical records of skin color. It was a match.

“Skin color was darkest where surface UV was strongest, the overlay clearly showed, and lightest where surface UV was weak,” according to a Penn State write-up.

They came up with a hypothesis: “Humans evolved the ability to produce melanin, the dark-brown pigment that acts as a natural sunscreen,” according to Penn State.

Since then, researchers like her have been called upon by the National Academy of Science and the U.S. Census Bureau to better understand how to classify people more accurately. The federal Census survey’s results inform cities of how to draw maps of their voting districts, where aid is needed and, more widely, for medical research.

Studies like hers have helped change how U.S. organizations define various groups. It has also encouraged federal organizations to critically examine their previous methods and criteria. Earlier this month, the White House approved new boxes to check for the next census, expanding options for “Middle Eastern or North African” and “Latino,” according to NPR.

The effort has been years in the making. In the last decade or so, reports have shown Latinos are often unsure what race box to check. In 2020, roughly 44% of Latino respondents ticked “some other race.”

“For a long time, we’ve taken these census categories more or less for granted. People often don’t know exactly what boxes to tick, but they still tick them,” Jablonski pointed out.

Research on skin color applies not only to federal surveys or the census but also on a more personal level for those seeking to know more about their own family’s roots. Her findings are best summarized in an artful interpretation of the world map, a collage of skin tone gradients in the shape of their respective countries.

“One of the things that has grown out of this, which I’m really happy about, but I couldn’t have predicted, is a big interest in what does race mean and how does [skin] color map on to race?” Jablonskii said.