This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Federal stimulus checks aren’t reaching a growing number of seniors in Pennsylvania’s long-term-care homes, depriving them of money needed now more than ever to connect with family amid a pandemic that has overcome their facilities and isolated them from visitors.

The reasons vary from apparent misunderstandings to facilities wrongly holding onto the $1,200 or, in one extreme case, threatening to evict residents unless they turned over the funds, according to watchdog advocates as well as state agencies that oversee the homes.

No matter the explanation, the people responsible for fielding and resolving complaints from seniors in these facilities said the checks belong to the residents.

“It is their personal private property and can be spent however they want,” said Carolyn Tenaglia, the regional long-term-care ombudsman for northeastern Pennsylvania. “But what we’re hearing is families and residents are having trouble convincing facilities that it’s not money that needs to be surrendered.”

Since the pandemic began in March, the state’s Long-Term-Care Ombudsman Program has received 76 complaints from residents or family members related to finances and personal property — many of which concern the stimulus checks, the office said. The state Attorney General’s Office has received a handful of complaints about facilities forcing residents to turn over portions of their stimulus checks, while the Departments of Health and Human Services have received one complaint each about the issue.

In at least one nursing home, multiple residents were threatened with eviction if they didn’t use the funds to pay outstanding debt, said Mary Ann May, long-term-care ombudsman for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. One resident has been negotiating with the facility to use a portion of the funds to buy a gift for her grandchild, May said. She declined to name the home for fear of residents there facing retribution.