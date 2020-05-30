Fringe Festival to go on in the fall — with some changes

The annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival will return in the fall, even though the coronavirus pandemic has shut down theaters everywhere.

The popular festival of alternative and experimental performance art will make big changes for it’s 24th iteration in September. It is not known if theaters will be allowed to open at that time, but it’s safe to assume that September will be too soon for many audience members to feel safe.

Nevertheless, canceling the festival was never an option.

“We can’t imagine a scenario where we’re not doing the Fringe Festival. We never doubted doing it,” said FringeArts co-founder, president, and producing director Nick Stuccio. “Unless the internet blows up, which isn’t going to happen, we’re going to do the festival.”

Stuccio was speaking in a digital town hall meeting on Thursday, explaining to participating artists how the festival will work this year. The performances will be in four broad categories: livestreamed performances, livestreamed with audience interaction, pre-recorded content that can be watched anytime and performances that happen “IRL” (In Real Life).

In-person performances can still happen at the festival, but don’t expect a stage with seating. Artists are encouraged to build social-distancing into their performance concepts, like an audio walking tour or a performance on the street viewed through your front window.