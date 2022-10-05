A judge’s decision to move forward with first-degree murder charges against a former Philadelphia police officer is historic, said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The case against Edsaul Mendoza stems from the March shooting death of TJ Siderio, a 12-year-old who was running from police when he was shot.

“The message here is that this is no longer a cover-up organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer,” Krasner said, adding that the investigation into the case is not over.

“We’ll continue to investigate this case against this defendant, Mr. Mendoza, with vigor and with fairness as their oaths oblige them and every prosecutor in this and every other office to do every day,” he said. “A society in which the law is respected and followed by everyone is a society where the law applies in an even-handed manner to everyone equally.”