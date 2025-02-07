Jason Kelce stood on stage during a taping of his late-night talk show when he spotted his former boss and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hanging out in the balcony.

Kelce turned the cameo into a Q&A and asked what every fan in Philadelphia — heck, everyone around the NFL — really wanted to know: “Did you know Zack Baun was going to be this good?”

Roseman, who built the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship team in 2017, took a flier on Baun and signed him to a modest $3.5 million, one-year deal in the offseason after four mostly forgettable years with the Saints.

The goal, Baun would be serviceable on his prove-it deal and maybe play decent enough to find a fit on the defense, perhaps even play some special teams.

The Eagles’ payoff on Roseman’s gamble? Baun blossomed into a first-team All-Pro under Vic Fangio, and now the linebacker is set to enjoy a professional homecoming in New Orleans, this time trying to help the Eagles beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

So, c’mon Howie, did you really know?

“I went to him after he made first-team All-Pro, and I went to him and I congratulated him, and I said, ‘Man, you deserve this,’” Roseman said. “And he said, ‘Be honest, did you think there was any shot at this?‘

“I said, ‘(heck) no,’” Roseman said to roaring laughter.

Hey, who can blame him? The 28-year-old Baun’s signing was barely a blip on the offseason transactions wire compared to more ballyhooed deals with running back Saquon Barkley — a smashing success — and linebacker Bryce Huff — a $51 million bust. The Saints took Baun in the third round of the 2020 draft and he did little to distinguish himself for a team well out of the NFL spotlight, with a combined 12 starts and 88 tackles over four seasons.

In his first season in Philly, Baun is a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Saints let him walk, but the Super Bowl is far from any type of revenge game for Baun to show up in his old stadium and show his former team and fans what they missed.

He took the fall for his shortcomings in New Orleans.

“Kind of getting in my own way,” Baun said. “I had great coaches, it was a great scheme. But I kind of blame myself for getting in my own way. I think just the new environment, the new coaching staff, the new people around me kind of gave me a new opportunity and a new perspective on my career.”

Baun got out of his head and into a fresh start in Philadelphia.