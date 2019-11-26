For families and the incarcerated, the holidays are ‘devastating’

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

In 2011, Sandra Hill had one Christmas wish: She wanted to see her godson, Robert Williams, who was locked up in State Correctional Institution Albion, about five hours west of her home in Darby. She had given up on that wish because of tight finances, but a friend offered her a ride to the facility.

Hill cried when she saw Robert. She held his hand, touched his face and told him how much she loved him. Since then, she said she hasn’t missed a Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday visit. Except for possibly this year, when if she sees him, she won’t be able to touch or hug him because the two will be separated by a glass window.

“It affects me terribly — does something to me physically,” Hill said, referring to not being able to touch her godson.“Time and again the holidays have been a horrific time.”

Though many facilities make an attempt to recreate traditional holidays for inmates and their families, some county jails do nothing at all. And even in cases where the jails or prisons put on group events, bake-sales or performances, inmates face tough penalties if they are caught organizing their own gift-exchanges.

The families of prisoners say that they also suffer during the holidays, specifically because of the state’s tough visitation policies. In some jails, all physical contact with family is forbidden, even with the inmate’s child.

“Thanksgivings are not what I want them to be, and I often think about my chances of ever being able to spend my holidays with my family,” said David Lee, an inmate at Coal Township currently serving a life sentence.

There are opportunities for people to volunteer inside correctional institutions during the holidays, and multiple organizations put on programs that offer gifting a toy to an inmate’s child. Some county jails also give gifts to their inmates. Last week, the Dauphin County Prison Board approved close to $3,500 to spend on gift boxes that will include a packaged honey pretzel, a pair of socks and a cookie.

“We did a lot of activities that would help people with their spirits,” said Malik Aziz, who was incarcerated 14 years for drug trafficking. He was released in 1997. While inside, he would orchestrate “Pollyanna” gift exchanges, where inmates assigned each other to give or create a gift from the prison commissary.

Tattoos made by prison artists, who use machines created from beard trimmers and guitar strings, are common gifts, and bags of cookies from the prison commissary are a favorite among inmates.

“We couldn’t spend much more than $10 out of the commissary when we used to exchange the gifts,” said Aziz, who used to also orchestrate inmates carolling in cell blocks. “People really loved it. A lot of them needed it.”

But giving gifts is a violation of prison rules and can result in a charge and punishment against an inmate. The corrections department views gift-giving as “loaning” or “borrowing,” and can be construed as exchanging contraband.

“Technically, we’re not allowed,” said Richie Marra, 55, who is being held at SCI Chester for killing a man in South Philadelphia in 1986. “But for a guy who wants to give another guy a box of donuts or bag of coffee? It means a lot.”

And while prisoners on the inside try to create a holiday-rich environment, prison visitation policies have changed so dramatically in the past few years that family members describe the experience as “dehumanizing.”