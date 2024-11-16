5 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Bucks County

Firefighters had to rescue people who were trapped. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    • November 16, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Several people were injured after a fire on Saturday morning in Bucks County.

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from a three-story duplex.

Firefighters had to rescue people who were trapped.

Five people were taken to various hospitals, including two who needed to be flown to Temple University Hospital.

The fire went to a third-alarm before being placed under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

