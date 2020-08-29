First alert: Severe storms to bring downpours, damaging winds

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Most of the Philadelphia region was under threat of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with the National Weather Service warning of possibly dangerous conditions caused by strong winds and downpours.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert from 2 p.m. to midnight for the entire viewing area. The winds bring with them a danger of downed trees and power lines, while the rain may cause road hazards and localized flooding.

The storms will first reach the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey before moving down toward Philadelphia, Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

The NWS says storms could bring winds up to 70 mph. Gusts as high as 58 mph have been reported and have the potential to knock out power.

By around 6 p.m., the Lehigh Valley; Philadelphia and its suburbs; Trenton, New Jersey, and South Jersey will be feeling the worst effects of the storms. Delaware will be mostly spared through the afternoon, with the strongest storm effects being felt closer to 11 p.m.