City streets department worker fatally shot in South Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police say a 21-year-old city streets department employee was fatally shot Thursday morning in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

Police said three streets employees were arriving to do some work on the area. One worker left the car to go into a corner store to grab some water and ended up in an altercation with someone inside the store.

That person shot the streets worker and then ran from the store, police said.

The worker was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

“This just once again goes to speak to the level of violence we see in the city. You’ll hear our shooting numbers are down and our homicide numbers are down, and that is true, but still, we are not anywhere close to where we need to be. Things like this should not be happening,” said Sgt. Eric Gripp.

Police said they are looking for three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting, including one who left the scene on a scooter.

Police said officers were looking at a home on the 2200 block of Titan Street where at least one of the suspects was said to be inside a home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the streets employee had only been with the agency for six months.