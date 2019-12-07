Famous Shore ‘Christmas Light Show’ returns after two-year break

The producers of a light show featuring dazzling lights dancing to music and pyrotechnics on a residential property in a Monmouth County neighborhood are ready for the 2019 holiday season after a two-year break.

The wild “Christmas Light Show” in Wall Township grew in attendance yearly, entertaining thousands of families.

In recent years, the show featured more than 1,000 individual strands of light, tens of thousands of bulbs, pyrotechnic effects, a 3D projection effect, concert lighting, color-changing lights, and robotic effects synchronized to Christmas music.

But due to logistical and municipal issues, the organizers decided to regroup and find another location. The show will now be held at “The All New McCann’s” on the Spring Meadow Golf Course property in Wall Township on the following schedule:

Saturday, December 7, 2019 (6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, December 14, 2019 (6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, December 15, 2019 (5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

According to the organizers, each show runs for approximately 25 minutes. While the show is free, they suggest donations of $25 for a family of four and $10 for an individual adult to benefit Rally Cap Sports, a charity that sponsors sports programs and builds facilities for children with disabilities.