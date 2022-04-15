Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death

The traffic stop was tense from the start. Video shows Lyoya getting out of the car before the officer approached. He ordered Lyoya to get back in the vehicle, but the man declined.

The officer demanded his driver’s license and asked him if he spoke English. Lyoya responded “yes” and said the license was in the vehicle. The foot chase began after Lyoya closed the car door and started walking. The officer told Lyoya to “stop” and tried to pull his hands behind his back.

Lyoya’s mother, Dorcas, told reporters that she thought the family was in a safe place after leaving Congo and was “astonished to see that my son has been killed with (a) bullet.”

“That was my beloved son. You know how you love your firstborn son,” she said through an interpreter.

Crump said the officer could have waited for backup once Lyoya ran but instead got “violent.” He accused him of not following proper training by using the Taser while close to Lyoya, saying it was Lyoya’s “natural instinct” to try to stop from being stunned.

Because the Taser was fired twice, it was ineffective without being reloaded, Crump said.

“There was no reason for him to have any intimate fear of the Taser being used against him,” he said of the officer.

However, a Taser can still deliver a shock after the two cartridges are spent if a person holds it against someone and fires. What is known as a “drive stun” does not incapacitate the person but does hurt, according to Andrew J. Scott III, an expert in police practices and procedures and a former police chief in Boca Raton, Florida.

A Taser can also be used that when the cartridges are still in the weapon. Officers sometimes do that in the hope that they will not have to deploy the Taser’s probes.

As in many U.S. cities, Grand Rapids police have been occasionally criticized over the use of force, particularly against Black people, who make up 18% of the population. Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Grand Rapids Police Department following Wednesday’s release of the videos. The demonstration remained nonviolent.

A downtown street has been designated Breonna Taylor Way, named for the Black woman and Grand Rapids native who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched drug raid in 2020.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, attended the news conference with the Lyoya family, their legal team and community leaders.

“We can’t keep letting these people kill our children,” she said.