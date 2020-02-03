For a second year the Greenhouse at the Fairmont Park Horticultural Center is hosting an indoor getaway full of food, art, live music, and fun for all ages.

This year’s focus is on Earth Day and how we can better live alongside the natural world. With this in mind, the Getaway is a zero-waste event with vendors using recyclable and compostable wares.

Visitors can sip cocktails while listening to live music until 10 p.m. most nights. Local vendors will be on rotation and available only evenings and weekends. Picnics are welcome Monday through Friday during the day.

Alongside the heat-loving plants and trees inside the Greenhouse, there is a giant sandbox for some wintertime sandcastle building, a “lawn” for oversized games and lounging, and a back deck area for sitting, chatting, and eating while enjoying the music and warmth of the Getaway.

Each day brings new activities such as Zoo on Wheels, which brings different animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, arts and crafts with Design Philly, Drag Queen Story Time, and much more.

Want to reduce your carbon footprint? Use the Philly PHLASH® free shuttle service Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. This special shuttle loop will make stops at LOVE Park, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Please Touch Museum and the Horticulture Center every 30 minutes.

The Getaway at the Greenhouse will be open until February 16th. Hours vary by day and tickets are free, but visitors are encouraged to sign up in advance.