A Philadelphia grand jury is recommending criminal charges against three former homicide detectives in connection with a high-profile murder case that resulted in the inprisonment of an innocent man. The panel alleges the trio lied on the witness stand during a 2016 retrial that ultimately saw the man, Anthony Wright, acquitted and freed from prison after serving nearly 25 years for crimes he did not commit.

The grand jury is also accusing the men — Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago, and Frank Jastrzembski — of committing perjury while sitting for depositions part of the related civil rights case, which ended in 2018 with a record-setting $9.8 million settlement for Wright.

Devlin, Santiago, and Jastrzembski — each of whom have a history of having their cases overturned — were expected to turn themselves into police on Friday afternoon. Their defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I’m really at a loss for words,” Wright said. “I thought this would never happen.”

Prior to Wright’s second trial, DNA evidence proved that Wright was not responsible for the 1991 murder and rape of 77-year-old Louise Talley in Nicetown. It also proved that another man, Ronnie Byrd, who lived less than a mile away from Talley, had committed those crimes.

Former District Attorney Seth Williams decided to retry Wright anyway, sending Devlin, Santiago, and Jastrzembski back to the witness stand to detail their investigation into Talley’s murder.